What AEVA's New Auto Contract Means for Its Growth Outlook

Aeva Technologies’ AEVA exclusive deal — called a Tier-1 award — with a major European passenger car manufacturer marks a significant turning point for the company’s future sales. This multi-year program means AEVA's Atlas Ultra sensor will become the standard LiDAR used across multiple vehicle models globally (excluding China), securing AEVA’s expected production until the mid-2030s. This win came after a joint testing effort where the automaker successfully confirmed that AEVA’s advanced 4D LiDAR could effectively replace the automaker’s older sensing solution, proving AEVA’s ability to meet strict performance and integration demands.



Successfully finishing this joint development phase is a major driver of commercial success. It significantly reduces the technical risks associated with AEVA's technology, raising the chance of securing more deals. The European automaker conducted detailed checks on AEVA's technology, supply chain, and finances, including comprehensive manufacturing evaluations with its partner, LG Innotek.



At the same time, AEVA has upgraded its high-precision production line at Fabrinet to handle the expected surge in volume, preparing capacity ahead of 2026 demand. These actions confirm the company's readiness for mass production and build customer trust as these complex programs mature. Entering this new phase, AEVA recently reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $3.6 million, an operating loss of $27.2 million, cash use of $33.6 million, and total available cash (liquidity) of roughly $270 million, bolstered further by a recent $100 million Apollo investment.



Several crucial steps must happen before the major start of production in 2028. AEVA plans to deliver the final pre-production samples (Atlas C samples) in 2026 and continues to support Daimler Truck's separate 2027 launch timeline, all while expanding its precision production line to handle the anticipated volumes. Additional disclosure on program economics and volumes is expected in early 2026.



However, AEVA is still an early-stage company; it has limited history of shipping high volumes, is running at a loss, and must prove it can scale manufacturing cost-effectively. Proving that its technology meets all performance and reliability requirements — and securing full customer approval — remains a major hurdle AEVA must clear before it can begin generating meaningful, large-scale revenue.

LiDAR Market Snapshot

Ouster OUSTOUST offers a combination of high-resolution LiDAR sensors and powerful perception software. This advanced technology is designed to boost safety and efficiency across various industries. Ouster focuses on a scalable manufacturing process and provides solutions globally. With its comprehensive ecosystem, Ouster is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for LiDAR.



Meanwhile, Luminar Technologies’ LAZR LiDAR technology uses a 1550nm wavelength design that stays eye-safe while allowing more power, which helps extend range and sharpen resolution. Luminar says its sensors can spot small, dark objects more than 200 meters away and identify hazards much earlier at highway speeds. They also tend to perform better in fog, rain, snow, and dust. Luminar is focused on democratizing safety, bringing its LiDAR to consumer cars and helping drivers today.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have more than tripled in 2025.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of nearly 35, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aeva Technologies’ earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.