What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Waste Management

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Waste Management (NYSE:WM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $245.11, with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $235.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.33% increase from the previous average price target of $237.22.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Waste Management is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Neutral $247.00 $227.00 Bryan Burgmeier Citigroup Raises Buy $255.00 $242.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $255.00 $250.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $237.00 $231.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Raises Outperform $237.00 $235.00 Jeffrey Goldstein Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $235.00 $227.00 Konark Gupta Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Stephanie Moore Jefferies Lowers Buy $238.00 $255.00 Michael Hoffman Stifel Raises Buy $252.00 $243.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Waste Management. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Waste Management compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Waste Management's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Waste Management

WM ranks as the largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste services in the United States, operating 263 active landfills and about 332 transfer stations. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and medical end markets and is also a leading recycler in North America.

Waste Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Waste Management's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.96% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Waste Management's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waste Management's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Management's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Waste Management's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

