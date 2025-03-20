What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Quest Diagnostics

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Quest Diagnostics, revealing an average target of $179.44, a high estimate of $191.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $173.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Quest Diagnostics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $191.00 $190.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Maintains Neutral $185.00 $185.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Neutral $180.00 $173.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $178.00 $177.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $170.00 $166.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $180.00 $165.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $182.00 $172.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $168.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $174.00 $169.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Quest Diagnostics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Quest Diagnostics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Quest Diagnostics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Quest Diagnostics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Quest Diagnostics analyst ratings.

Delving into Quest Diagnostics's Background

Quest Diagnostics Inc is a leading independent provider of diagnostic testing, information, and services in the us. The company generates over 95% of its revenue through clinical testing, anatomic pathology, esoteric testing, and substance abuse testing with specimens collected at its national network of roughly 2,300 patient service centers, as well as multiple doctors offices and hospitals. The firm also runs a much smaller diagnostic solutions segment that provides clinical trials testing, risk-assessment services, and information technology solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Quest Diagnostics

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Quest Diagnostics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Quest Diagnostics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quest Diagnostics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Quest Diagnostics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, Quest Diagnostics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

