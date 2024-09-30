What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About StepStone Group

Ratings for StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated StepStone Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.06, accompanied by a high estimate of $57.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.27% from the previous average price target of $45.56.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of StepStone Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $57.00 $51.50 Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $43.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.50 $46.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $51.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $46.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $48.00 $41.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of StepStone Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

Financial Insights: StepStone Group

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.15%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.79, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

