What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cadence Design Systems

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $315.38, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This current average has decreased by 0.24% from the previous average price target of $316.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cadence Design Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Edward Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Underperform $200.00 $225.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Lowers Outperform $335.00 $340.00 Gary Mobley Loop Capital Lowers Buy $340.00 $360.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $350.00 $365.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $295.00 $280.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $325.00 $325.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $328.00 $318.00 Lachlan Brown Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $350.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cadence Design Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cadence Design Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cadence Design Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cadence Design Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems is a provider of electronic design automation software, intellectual property, and system design and analysis products. EDA software automates and aids in the chip design process, enhancing design accuracy, productivity, and complexity in a full-flow end-to-end solution. Cadence offers a portfolio of design IP, as well as system design and analysis products, which enables system-level analysis and verification solutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cadence Design Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cadence Design Systems's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cadence Design Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cadence Design Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cadence Design Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cadence Design Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

