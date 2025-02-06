What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Aramark, revealing an average target of $44.38, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $41.62, the current average has increased by 6.63%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Aramark among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Karl Green RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $47.00 $47.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $45.00 $44.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $43.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $45.00 $41.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00

Get to Know Aramark Better

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international, food and support services united states and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.

Financial Milestones: Aramark's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Aramark showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.16% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aramark's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aramark's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aramark's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, Aramark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

