What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Range Resources

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Range Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $39.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Observing a 4.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $37.29.

The perception of Range Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $36.00 $38.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $35.00 $34.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $45.00 $41.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Hold $34.00 $32.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $43.00 $41.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $41.00 $39.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $39.00 $36.00

All You Need to Know About Range Resources

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2023, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.14 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.

Range Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -26.84%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.41%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Range Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, Range Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

