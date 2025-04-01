What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Eagle Materials

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Eagle Materials and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $271.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $310.00 and a low estimate of $242.00. A decline of 10.86% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Eagle Materials is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $245.00 $280.00 Adrian Huerta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $250.00 $310.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Hold $242.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $260.00 $265.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $310.00 $310.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $310.00 $325.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $280.00 $334.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Eagle Materials's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Eagle Materials's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Key Indicators: Eagle Materials's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Eagle Materials faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Eagle Materials's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eagle Materials's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.88% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Eagle Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

