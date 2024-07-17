What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CDW and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $256.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $270.00 and a low estimate of $232.00. This current average represents a 5.19% decrease from the previous average price target of $270.20.

A clear picture of CDW's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sheerin Stifel Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00 Keith Housum Northcoast Research Announces Buy $270.00 - Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Buy $260.00 $295.00 Matthew Sheerin Stifel Lowers Buy $250.00 $265.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $265.00 $280.00 Mark Moskowitz Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $232.00 $261.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CDW. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CDW compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CDW's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CDW's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

CDW Corp is a multi-brand provider of information technology ("IT") solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company's broad array of offerings ranges from discrete hardware and software products to integrated IT solutions and services that include on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security. The company has three operating segments namely, Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment generates the majority of its revenue and primarily serves US private sector business customers with more than 250 employees.

CDW: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CDW's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CDW's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CDW's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CDW's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.71. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

