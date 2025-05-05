What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About APi Group

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated APi Group (NYSE:APG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $45.17, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.06% increase from the previous average price target of $43.83.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive APi Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $48.00 $43.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $42.00 $46.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $43.00 $44.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $46.00 $40.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to APi Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of APi Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of APi Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About APi Group

APi Group Corp operates in two segments: Safety Services segment includes providing safety services in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. These services are provided in commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment includes providing a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure.

APi Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: APi Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: APi Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APi Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): APi Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: APi Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

