What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Radian Group

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.8, along with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Marking an increase of 3.95%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.40.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Radian Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $34.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00 Giuliano Bologna Compass Point Raises Neutral $37.00 $34.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Neutral $36.00 $34.00 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Radian Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Radian Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Radian Group compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Radian Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Radian Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Radian Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Radian Group analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc is engaged in mortgage and real estate services. It provides both credit-related mortgage insurance coverage and other products and services across the residential real estate and mortgage finance industries. It has one business segment Mortgage Insurance. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for the benefit of mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, and also offers other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting, to customers. It also provides other mortgage and real estate products and services through Mortgage Conduit, Title, Real Estate Services, and Real Estate Technology businesses.

Radian Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Radian Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Radian Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Radian Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Radian Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.66% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.52.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RDN

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Outperform Market Perform May 2025 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RDN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.