What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Marriott Vacations

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $89.3, a high estimate of $117.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.49% lower than the prior average price target of $93.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Marriott Vacations among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $117.00 $110.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $74.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $82.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $62.00 - Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $96.50 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Marriott Vacations's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marriott Vacations analyst ratings.

Delving into Marriott Vacations's Background

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Marriott Vacations displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Marriott Vacations's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VAC

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Jefferies Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for VAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.