What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KBR

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on KBR (NYSE:KBR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated KBR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $61.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $69.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 6.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $65.60.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of KBR by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $69.00 $77.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $59.00 $67.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $60.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KBR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KBR's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering KBR: A Closer Look

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is a global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: mission technology solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

KBR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KBR's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.04% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 8.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

