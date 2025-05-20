What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.25, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.96% lower than the prior average price target of $106.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Haemonetics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $105.00 $115.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $84.00 $104.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $104.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Haemonetics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Haemonetics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Haemonetics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Haemonetics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Haemonetics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company places primary emphasis on its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Haemonetics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Haemonetics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.15%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Haemonetics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.54%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Haemonetics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.71%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Haemonetics's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.49. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HAE

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform May 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Strong Buy May 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HAE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.