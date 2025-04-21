What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Entegris

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $126.5, a high estimate of $141.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 9.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $140.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Entegris. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Michael Harrison |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $115.00|$150.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $130.00|$141.00 | |Charles Shi |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $120.00|$120.00 | |Aleksey Yefremov |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $141.00|$150.00 |

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Entegris compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Entegris's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Entegris's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Entegris

Entegris Inc is a supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company's reportable segments include The Materials Solutions segment which provides materials-based solutions, such as chemical vapor and atomic layer deposition materials, chemical mechanical planarization slurries and pads, ion implantation specialty gases, formulated etch and clean materials, and other specialty materials. The Advanced Purity Solutions segment offers filtration, purification and contamination-control solutions that improve customers' yield, device reliability and cost by ensuring the purity of critical liquid chemistries and gases and the cleanliness of wafers and other substrates.

Understanding the Numbers: Entegris's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Entegris showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.62% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Entegris's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Entegris's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Entegris's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

