What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amkor Tech

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Highlighting a 14.29% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $35.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amkor Tech. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $32.00 $38.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $30.00 $42.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $34.00 $34.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amkor Tech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amkor Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amkor Tech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Amkor Tech Better

Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two categories namely advanced products that include flip chip, fine pitch bumping, wafer-level processing, advanced SiPs, power modules, and others, and Mainstream products that includes wirebond packaging and testing. The company derives maximum revenue from the advanced products category. The company derives majority of its revenue from Foreign states.

A Deep Dive into Amkor Tech's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Amkor Tech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.18% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amkor Tech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amkor Tech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amkor Tech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.76%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amkor Tech's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

