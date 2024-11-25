What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Apple

Throughout the last three months, 27 analysts have evaluated Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 7 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 7 6 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $245.7, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $184.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.34% increase from the previous average price target of $242.46.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Apple is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Raises Hold $215.00 $203.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $184.00 $186.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $262.00 $261.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Underweight $200.00 - Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Kyle Mcnealy Jefferies Raises Hold $212.92 $205.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tim Long Barclays Maintains Underweight $186.00 $186.00 Pierre Ferragu New Street Research Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $265.00 $265.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $300.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 Tom Forte Maxim Group Maintains Hold $203.00 $203.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $261.00 $261.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $273.00 $273.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $256.00 $256.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $236.00 $190.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $295.00 $245.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Apple. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Apple compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Apple's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Apple's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Key Indicators: Apple's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Apple's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.07% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apple's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.87, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

