What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 7 10 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $134.86, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. Experiencing a 10.72% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $151.05.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Micron Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $140.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $98.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $145.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $120.00 $150.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $98.00 $114.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $125.00 $135.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $145.00 $180.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $130.00 $150.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $130.00 $135.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $128.00 $145.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $140.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $125.00 $135.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $125.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $115.00 $135.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $125.00 $140.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Outperform $130.00 $150.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Mark Li Bernstein Lowers Outperform $120.00 $140.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Micron Technology. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Micron Technology compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Micron Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Micron Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Micron Technology analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Micron Technology's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 84.28%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Micron Technology's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Micron Technology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

