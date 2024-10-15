What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) has been analyzed by 16 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Five9, presenting an average target of $55.44, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. A 27.35% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $76.31.

The standing of Five9 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $37.00 $45.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $47.00 $47.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $70.00 $80.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $48.00 $90.00 Michael Latimore Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $50.00 $95.00 Matt VanVliet BTIG Lowers Buy $45.00 $100.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $80.00 Richard Baldry Roth MKM Lowers Buy $67.00 $90.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $47.00 $58.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $75.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $100.00 William Power Baird Lowers Neutral $40.00 $90.00 Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $95.00

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Five9's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five9's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.08%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.54%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

