What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cisco Systems

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $70.0, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.01% increase from the previous average price target of $68.62.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cisco Systems by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Nispel Keybanc Announces Overweight $77.00 - Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $73.00 $65.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $64.00 $60.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $68.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $65.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $61.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $67.00 $75.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $63.00 $80.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cisco Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cisco Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cisco Systems's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cisco Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Cisco Systems: A Closer Look

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Cisco Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cisco Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.39% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cisco Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CSCO

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage On Peer Perform Jun 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jun 2025 Deutsche Bank Upgrades Hold Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CSCO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.