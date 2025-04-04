What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Biogen

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Biogen, revealing an average target of $190.79, a high estimate of $265.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. A 12.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $219.07.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Biogen. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $135.00 $138.00 George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $224.00 $244.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $139.00 $156.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $157.00 $192.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $245.00 $281.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $225.00 $231.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $160.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $165.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $241.00 $300.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $210.00 $220.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $265.00 $298.00 Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $160.00 $190.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $165.00 $190.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $220.00 $302.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Biogen compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Biogen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Biogen analyst ratings.

About Biogen

Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva (oncology) and Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis) are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen markets several multiple sclerosis drugs including Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. Biogen's newer products include Spinraza (SMA, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimers, with partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's Ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (ALS, Ionis). Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology, immunology, and rare diseases.

Financial Insights: Biogen

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Biogen's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Biogen's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Biogen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Biogen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

