What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AppLovin

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $453.07, along with a high estimate of $530.00 and a low estimate of $355.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.66% increase from the previous average price target of $420.85.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AppLovin is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $483.00 $480.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $430.00 - James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $470.00 $455.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $460.00 $420.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $355.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $435.00 $335.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $475.00 $450.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $455.00 $425.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $355.00 $270.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $530.00 $460.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $420.00 $350.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $500.00 $560.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $386.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $525.00 $525.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AppLovin. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of AppLovin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AppLovin's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AppLovin's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max, and gaming studios, which develop mobile games. AppLovin announced in February 2025 its plans to divest from the lower-margin gaming studios to focus exclusively on the ad tech platform. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is Axon 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Breaking Down AppLovin's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppLovin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.25% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 38.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 69.21%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 9.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AppLovin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.45, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

