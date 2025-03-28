What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KeyCorp

13 analysts have shared their evaluations of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for KeyCorp, presenting an average target of $19.81, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.3% lower than the prior average price target of $20.70.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive KeyCorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $19.00 $20.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Hold $18.00 $19.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $20.00 - Vivek Juneja JP Morgan Announces Neutral $18.50 - Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $21.00 $22.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $23.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Hold $19.00 - Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $19.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to KeyCorp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of KeyCorp's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into KeyCorp's Background

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

KeyCorp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: KeyCorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -46.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -35.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, KeyCorp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

