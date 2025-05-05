What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JFrog

Analysts' ratings for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.92, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.44% increase from the previous average price target of $39.58.

A clear picture of JFrog's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $46.00 $46.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $40.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $39.00 $44.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Announces Outperform $40.00 - Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $46.00 $36.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $45.00 $35.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $48.00 $38.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $44.00 $36.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $45.00 $38.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $46.00 $39.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $38.00 $38.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to JFrog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JFrog compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of JFrog's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JFrog analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind JFrog

JFrog Ltd provides an end-to-end, hybrid, universal DevOps Platform that powers and controls the software supply chain, enabling organizations to continuously and securely deliver software updates across any system. Its product portfolio includes JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Pipelines; JFrog Xray; JFrog Distribution; JFrog Artifactory Edge; JFrog Mission Control and JFrog Insight. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Israel and also has its presence in United States, India and other regions.

JFrog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: JFrog displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JFrog's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JFrog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JFrog's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: JFrog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

