What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Intel

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 7 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.31, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.55% lower than the prior average price target of $23.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $26.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $21.00 $22.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $25.00 $28.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $22.00 $22.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Sell $20.00 $20.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $23.00 $25.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Underperform $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Intel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Intel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Financial Milestones: Intel's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Intel's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intel's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intel's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

