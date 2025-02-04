What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AT&T

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for AT&T (NYSE:T), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AT&T, presenting an average target of $27.77, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. This current average has increased by 9.42% from the previous average price target of $25.38.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AT&T. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Outperform $29.00 $28.00 Joseph Bonner Argus Research Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $22.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $25.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $24.00

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 15% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm recently agreed to sell its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AT&T displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, AT&T faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

