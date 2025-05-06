What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Palantir Technologies

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 4 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $100.17, a high estimate of $141.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.12% from the previous average price target of $98.09.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Palantir Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $90.00 $80.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $98.00 $90.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $98.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Raises Underperform $94.00 $80.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $40.00 $40.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $95.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $100.00 $105.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $125.00 $141.00 Louie DiPalma William Blair Lowers Market Perform $84.00 $125.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Announces Buy $141.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Palantir Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Palantir Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Get to Know Palantir Technologies Better

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Understanding the Numbers: Palantir Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Palantir Technologies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 36.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Palantir Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.55% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Palantir Technologies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palantir Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Palantir Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

