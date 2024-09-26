What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Avantor

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.05% from the previous average price target of $28.70.

The perception of Avantor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $34.00 $34.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $30.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $31.00 $28.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $25.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $31.00 $31.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $27.00 $26.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $23.00 $30.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Avantor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avantor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Avantor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into Avantor's Background

Avantor Inc provider of products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company has three geographic segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company's product group consists of Equipment & instrumentation, Services & specialty procurement, Proprietary materials & consumables, and Third-party materials & consumables. Materials & consumables include high-purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, and education and microbiology and clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps and fluid handling tips.

Avantor: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Avantor faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.36% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Avantor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avantor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.73% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avantor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

