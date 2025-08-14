What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

A six-figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you have gotten to a place in you’re life where you’re making a six-figure salary, you might be taking home a lot less after taxes, depending on the state you live in.

If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions and Social Security taxes — and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so the amount of your hard-earned money goes to taxes varies by state.

To determine just how much a $100,000 salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2025 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a single filer and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration.

Here’s a look at how much you really take home from a $100,000 salary in every state.

Alabama

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,074

After-tax income for single filer: $73,926

Alaska

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Arizona

Total income taxes for single filer: $23,389

$23,389 After-tax income for single filer: $76,611

Arkansas

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,494

$24,494 After-tax income for single filer: $75,506

California

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,591

$26,591 After-tax income for single filer: $73,409

Colorado

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,004

$25,004 After-tax income for single filer: $74,996

Connecticut

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,014

$26,014 After-tax income for single filer: $73,986

Delaware

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,633

$26,633 After-tax income for single filer: $73,367

Florida

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Georgia

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,007

$26,007 After-tax income for single filer: $73,993

Hawaii

Total income taxes for single filer: $27,421

$27,421 After-tax income for single filer: $72,579

Idaho

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,843

$25,843 After-tax income for single filer: $74,157

Illinois

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,214

$26,214 After-tax income for single filer: $73,786

Indiana

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,264

$24,264 After-tax income for single filer: $75,736

Iowa

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,064

$25,064 After-tax income for single filer: $74,936

Kansas

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,555

$26,555 After-tax income for single filer: $73,449

Kentucky

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,133

$25,133 After-tax income for single filer: $74,867

Louisiana

Total income taxes for single filer: $23,889

$23,889 After-tax income for single filer: $76,111

Maine

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,833

$26,833 After-tax income for single filer: $73,167

Maryland

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,833

$25,833 After-tax income for single filer: $74,167

Massachusetts

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,264

$26,264 After-tax income for single filer: $73,736

Michigan

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,514

$25,514 After-tax income for single filer: $74,486

Minnesota

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,575

$26,575 After-tax income for single filer: $73,425

Mississippi

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,123

$25,123 After-tax income for single filer: $74,877

Missouri

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,083

$25,083 After-tax income for single filer: $74,917

Montana

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,026

$26,026 After-tax income for single filer: $73,974

Nebraska

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,539

$25,539 After-tax income for single filer: $74,461

Nevada

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

New Hampshire

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

New Jersey

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,510

$25,510 After-tax income for single filer: $74,490

New Mexico

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,887

$24,887 After-tax income for single filer: $75,113

New York

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,216

$26,216 After-tax income for single filer: $73,784

North Carolina

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,972

$24,972 After-tax income for single filer: $75,028

North Dakota

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,976

$21,976 After-tax income for single filer: $78,024

Ohio

Total income taxes for single filer: $23,298

$23,298 After-tax income for single filer: $76,702

Oklahoma

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,524

$25,524 After-tax income for single filer: $74,476

Oregon

Total income taxes for single filer: $29,460

$29,460 After-tax income for single filer: $70,540

Pennsylvania

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,334

$24,334 After-tax income for single filer: $75,666

Rhode Island

Total income taxes for single filer: $24,697

$24,697 After-tax income for single filer: $75,303

South Carolina

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,857

$25,857 After-tax income for single filer: $74,143

South Dakota

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Tennessee

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Texas

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Utah

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,773

$25,773 After-tax income for single filer: $74,227

Vermont

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,819

$25,819 After-tax income for single filer: $74,181

Virginia

Total income taxes for single filer: $26,268

$26,268 After-tax income for single filer: $73,732

Washington

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

West Virginia

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,246

$25,246 After-tax income for single filer: $74,754

Wisconsin

Total income taxes for single filer: $25,449

$25,449 After-tax income for single filer: $74,551

Wyoming

Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264

$21,264 After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2025 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 5, 2025.

