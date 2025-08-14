Personal Finance

What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

A six-figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you have gotten to a place in you’re life where you’re making a six-figure salary, you might be taking home a lot less after taxes, depending on the state you live in.

If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions and Social Security taxes — and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so the amount of your hard-earned money goes to taxes varies by state.

To determine just how much a $100,000 salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2025 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a single filer and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration.

Here’s a look at how much you really take home from a $100,000 salary in every state.

Mobile, Alabama, USA skyline with historic Fort Conde.

Alabama

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,074
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,926

10978, Cities, Horizontal, States, United States, alaska, america

Alaska

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Arizona

Arizona

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $23,389
  • After-tax income for single filer: $76,611
Downtown Little Rock skyline with the Arkansas River in the foreground.

Arkansas

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,494
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,506
Panoramic image of San Francisco skyline at sunset.

California

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,591
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,409
colorado

Colorado

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,004
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,996
Connecticut

Connecticut

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,014
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,986

10599 horizontal, Senior Care, States, United States, america

Delaware

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,633
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,367
11657, Best Cities for Retirement in These Income Tax-Free States, Horizontal, Tampa Florida

Florida

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline over Freedom Parkway.

Georgia

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,007
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,993
Hawaii

Hawaii

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $27,421
  • After-tax income for single filer: $72,579
Idaho

Idaho

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,843
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,157

Illinois

Illinois

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,214
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,786
Indiana

Indiana

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,736
Iowa

Iowa

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,064
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,936
springtime view in downtown Topeka, Kansas, USA.

Kansas

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,555
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,449
Kentucky-Louisville

Kentucky

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,133
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,867

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA CBD skyline at night.

Louisiana

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $23,889
  • After-tax income for single filer: $76,111
Maine-Portland

Maine

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,833
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,167
Maryland-Baltimore

Maryland

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,833
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,167
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,736
Michigan

Michigan

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,514
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,486

Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,575
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,425
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

Mississippi

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,123
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,877
Missouri

Missouri

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,083
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,917
Whitefish, Montana, USA - May 29, 2009 : view of the main street of Whitefish city in Montana with houses, stores, cars.

Montana

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,026
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,974
Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground.

Nebraska

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,539
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,461

11216, Horizontal, Las Vegas, Nevada, States, america

Nevada

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Manchester New Hampshire skyline along the banks of the Merrimack River in autumn.

New Hampshire

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, New Jersey, States, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta, jersey city

New Jersey

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,510
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,490
Downtown Albuquerque skyline at dusk with the Sandia Mountains in the background.

New Mexico

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,887
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,113
New York City

New York

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,216
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,784

The Charlotte, North Carolina skyline seen during sunset on a colorful clear afternoon.

North Carolina

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,972
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,028
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in the State of North Dakota and is the county seat of Grand Forks County.

North Dakota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,976
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,024
Ohio

Ohio

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $23,298
  • After-tax income for single filer: $76,702
Downtown OKC at sunset.

Oklahoma

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,524
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,476
Oregon

Oregon

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $29,460
  • After-tax income for single filer: $70,540

USA, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia cityscape and Delaware River.

Pennsylvania

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,334
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,666
Providence, Rhode Island downtown cityscape viewed from above the Providence River.

Rhode Island

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $24,697
  • After-tax income for single filer: $75,303
Columbia South Carolina

South Carolina

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,857
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,143
South-Dakota

South Dakota

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
11674, How Long $1 Million Will Last in Retirement in Every State, Nashville, States, Tennessee, USA, United States of America, america, horizonta

Tennessee

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

11716, Austin - Texas, Cities, Horizontal, US, USA, United States, america

Texas

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Utah

Utah

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,773
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,227
Burlington Vermont metropolitan area

Vermont

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,819
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,181
Downtown Richmond, Virginia On A Sunny Winter Day.

Virginia

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $26,268
  • After-tax income for single filer: $73,732
Seattle Skyline and Mount Rainier at Sunset on a clear summer day.

Washington

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

West-Virginia-Charleston

West Virginia

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,246
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,754
Milwaukee Skyline on the shoreline of Lake Michigan, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $25,449
  • After-tax income for single filer: $74,551
States, Wyoming

Wyoming

  • Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
  • After-tax income for single filer: $78,736

Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2025 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 5, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

