What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

A six-figure salary is a goal for many people. However, even if you have gotten to a place in you’re life where you’re making a six-figure salary, you might be taking home a lot less after taxes, depending on the state you live in.
If federal taxes seem to take a big enough chunk, there are also FICA deductions and Social Security taxes — and you might have to pay state and local taxes, depending on where you live. Each state has its own tax brackets and rates, so the amount of your hard-earned money goes to taxes varies by state.
To determine just how much a $100,000 salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates pulled data from federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation’s 2025 data. We then used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $100,000 in every state for a single filer and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration.
Here’s a look at how much you really take home from a $100,000 salary in every state.
Alabama
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,074
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,926
Alaska
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Arizona
- Total income taxes for single filer: $23,389
- After-tax income for single filer: $76,611
Arkansas
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,494
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,506
California
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,591
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,409
Colorado
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,004
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,996
Connecticut
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,014
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,986
Delaware
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,633
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,367
Florida
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Georgia
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,007
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,993
Hawaii
- Total income taxes for single filer: $27,421
- After-tax income for single filer: $72,579
Idaho
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,843
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,157
Illinois
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,214
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,786
Indiana
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,736
Iowa
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,064
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,936
Kansas
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,555
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,449
Kentucky
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,133
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,867
Louisiana
- Total income taxes for single filer: $23,889
- After-tax income for single filer: $76,111
Maine
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,833
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,167
Maryland
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,833
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,167
Massachusetts
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,736
Michigan
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,514
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,486
Minnesota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,575
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,425
Mississippi
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,123
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,877
Missouri
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,083
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,917
Montana
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,026
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,974
Nebraska
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,539
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,461
Nevada
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
New Hampshire
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
New Jersey
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,510
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,490
New Mexico
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,887
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,113
New York
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,216
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,784
North Carolina
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,972
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,028
North Dakota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,976
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,024
Ohio
- Total income taxes for single filer: $23,298
- After-tax income for single filer: $76,702
Oklahoma
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,524
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,476
Oregon
- Total income taxes for single filer: $29,460
- After-tax income for single filer: $70,540
Pennsylvania
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,334
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,666
Rhode Island
- Total income taxes for single filer: $24,697
- After-tax income for single filer: $75,303
South Carolina
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,857
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,143
South Dakota
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Tennessee
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Texas
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Utah
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,773
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,227
Vermont
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,819
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,181
Virginia
- Total income taxes for single filer: $26,268
- After-tax income for single filer: $73,732
Washington
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
West Virginia
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,246
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,754
Wisconsin
- Total income taxes for single filer: $25,449
- After-tax income for single filer: $74,551
Wyoming
- Total income taxes for single filer: $21,264
- After-tax income for single filer: $78,736
Methodology: To generate the income tax for a $100,000 salary by state, GOBankingRates surveyed income taxes at both the federal and state level (including FICA). Income tax estimates were created by using an in-house calculator for a single filer using the standard deduction (with 2025 tax brackets). Once the three income taxes were calculated as an annual amount, GOBankingRates found each state’s (4) total annual income taxes paid and (5) total income tax burden. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Aug. 5, 2025.
