What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Permian Resources

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Permian Resources, revealing an average target of $18.2, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.0% increase from the previous average price target of $17.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Permian Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $19.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $20.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Permian Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

