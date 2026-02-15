What Is 1 of the Best Cryptocurrencies to Own for the Next 10 Years?

Key Points

Among the vast sea of digital assets, investors should pick the most dominant one.

Price action will remain volatile, so it's critical to focus on fundamentals.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Without a doubt, the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile. However, investors who picked the right digital assets and held through the ups and downs have seen huge gains. Perhaps there's an opportunity right now to gain long-term exposure.

Here's one of the best cryptocurrencies to own for the next 10 years.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Stick to the most dominant name

CoinMarketCap keeps track of 33 million different digital assets. Investors should keep things as simple as possible, though.

When identifying one crypto to buy and hold for the next decade, nothing tops Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It has skyrocketed more than 18,000% in the past 10 years (as of Feb. 10), turning a $1,000 starting sum into nearly $185,000 today.

Bitcoin's fundamentals are still intact

Bitcoin has come under immense pressure since hitting a peak in October 2025. Its current price of $69,000 is in the same ballpark as where it was in November 2021. That can be discouraging for investors hoping the price only goes up and to the right.

It's critical to focus on the fundamentals, though. The Bitcoin network has never been hacked. Financial services are being introduced that boost the crypto's utility. Politicians and regulators are on board. And most importantly, Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million units has not changed.

These important characteristics bode well for the cryptocurrency over the next 10 years.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 15, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.