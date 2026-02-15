Markets
What Is 1 of the Best Cryptocurrencies to Own for the Next 10 Years?

February 15, 2026 — 08:50 am EST

Written by Neil Patel for The Motley Fool

Key Points

Without a doubt, the cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile. However, investors who picked the right digital assets and held through the ups and downs have seen huge gains. Perhaps there's an opportunity right now to gain long-term exposure.

Here's one of the best cryptocurrencies to own for the next 10 years.

Toy spaceship with Bitcoin logo launching.

Image source: Getty Images.

Stick to the most dominant name

CoinMarketCap keeps track of 33 million different digital assets. Investors should keep things as simple as possible, though.

When identifying one crypto to buy and hold for the next decade, nothing tops Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It has skyrocketed more than 18,000% in the past 10 years (as of Feb. 10), turning a $1,000 starting sum into nearly $185,000 today.

Bitcoin's fundamentals are still intact

Bitcoin has come under immense pressure since hitting a peak in October 2025. Its current price of $69,000 is in the same ballpark as where it was in November 2021. That can be discouraging for investors hoping the price only goes up and to the right.

It's critical to focus on the fundamentals, though. The Bitcoin network has never been hacked. Financial services are being introduced that boost the crypto's utility. Politicians and regulators are on board. And most importantly, Bitcoin's fixed supply of 21 million units has not changed.

These important characteristics bode well for the cryptocurrency over the next 10 years.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

