What Is 1 of the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bargains on the Market Today?

Key Points Alphabet is the cheapest "Magnificent Seven" stock based on its forward price-to-earnings ratio.

Alphabet operates in many different parts of the AI pipeline.

A lower valuation gives Alphabet's stock more upside potential than downside risk.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Over the past couple of years, there's a strong case that no companies have gotten as much attention as those dealing with artificial intelligence (AI). In some cases, these are relatively new companies, while in other cases, they are established big tech stocks.

Focusing on the big tech stocks (because they're better positioned for longevity in most cases), there's one stock that sticks out as one of the best AI bargains on the market: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). At the time of writing, Alphabet is trading at 26.3 times its projected earnings over the next 12 months -- which is the cheapest of all the "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Valuation alone doesn't make a stock a buy, but it does give it more upside than downside. There isn't as much growth and expectation priced into the stock, which could help guard against sharp pullbacks if those expectations aren't met.

Aside from just its valuation, Alphabet sticks out because it operates in many critical parts of the AI pipeline. Its subsidiary, DeepMind, handles AI research. It owns and operates dozens of data centers (which are needed to train and scale AI), and it has consumer AI applications, such as its generative AI tool, Gemini, and Flow, its filmmaking tool.

Being involved in the various parts of the AI pipeline is beneficial for Alphabet, because it has more control over innovation and integration and is less reliant on others.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.