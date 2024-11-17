WH Group Plans Spin-Off of Smithfield Foods

WH Group Limited (HK:0288) has released an update.

WH Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to approve the spin-off of its subsidiary, Smithfield Foods, Inc., and plans for a separate listing of Smithfield’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ. This strategic move is anticipated to unlock value for shareholders and enhance the company’s focus on its core operations.

