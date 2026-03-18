WH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 3/30/26. As a percentage of WH's recent stock price of $78.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when WH shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WH's low point in its 52 week range is $69.21 per share, with $93.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.39.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WH makes up 6.33% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading higher by about 0.3% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WH).

In Wednesday trading, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.