WFG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of West Fraser Timber Co Ltd (Symbol: WFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.72, changing hands as high as $77.16 per share. West Fraser Timber Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WFG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.41 per share, with $102.9637 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.65.
