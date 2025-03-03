News & Insights

WFC a Top 25 Dividend Giant With $34.32B Held By ETFs

March 03, 2025 — 07:51 am EST

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a staggering $34.32B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.04% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Wells Fargo & Co, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Wells Fargo & Co is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/07/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WFC, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

