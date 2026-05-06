WFC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/8/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of WFC's recent stock price of $81.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Wells Fargo & Co to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when WFC shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFC's low point in its 52 week range is $71.895 per share, with $97.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.97.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, WFC makes up 7.59% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (Symbol: FTXO) which is trading up by about 1.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding WFC).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 18 series of preferred stock that are senior to WFC — find out what they are ».

In Wednesday trading, Wells Fargo & Co shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.