WFC Closes 5 Regulatory Actions in 2025: Is It Worth Investing in?

Wells Fargo & Company WFC has managed to close five regulatory actions so far in 2025. This demonstrates that strengthening its risk management and compliance infrastructure continues to be the mainstay of WFC’s operational strategy.

Since January 2025, WFC has closed two consent orders by the Federal Reserve, two by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, and one by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

Given the recent developments, WFC shares have gained 6.2% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rise of 3.6% and the S&P 500 index decline of 1.8%. It has fared better than its peers, JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC, over the same time frame.

Price Performance

Under the leadership of CEO Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo is strengthening its compliance framework. The bank's improved risk management techniques have received regulatory approval, with progress closely monitored by their operating committee.

Wells Fargo is operating under an asset cap of $1.95 trillion imposed in 2018 following the revelation of its fake account scandal. Last week, Reuters reported that investors and analysts are more hopeful that the asset cap on Wells Fargo will be lifted this year, with some suggesting it could be in the first half of this year, following the bank's closure of five regulatory actions in 2025 and 11 since 2019.

Because of the asset cap, the company is unable to grow to its potential. This is affecting its loan growth. Given that loans are among the largest assets a bank can hold, lifting the asset cap will mark a turning point for Wells Fargo.

Given WFC’s impressive share price gain and recent progress, many investors might be tempted to buy the stock. But is it the right time to buy the WFC stock or wait for a better entry point? Let us delve deeper and analyze other factors at play.

WFC & Fed Rate Cuts

Wells Fargo's net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) have been subdued by increased funding costs as the high-interest rate environment weighed on it. In 2024, NII declined 8% year over year to $47.7 billion. NIM slipped to 2.73% in 2024 from 3.06% in 2023.

Last year, the Federal Reserve lowered the interest rates by 100 basis points but has kept those steady since then, given sticky inflation and uncertainty regarding the Trump policies. Though the central bank has signaled two rate cuts this year, this is likely to happen in the latter part of the year.

Nonetheless, as the interest rates come down, WFC will likely benefit from the stabilization of deposit costs and a gradual improvement in the lending scenario. With this, WFC will witness a slight improvement in NII and NIM in the upcoming period.

Management expects 2025 NII to grow 1-3% from the 2024 reported figure.

NII Outlook



Wells Fargo’s Expense Management Initiatives

WFC’s prudent expense management initiatives have been supporting its financials. The company has been actively engaged in cost-cutting measures, including streamlining organizational structure, branch closure and headcount reductions.

The company keeps investing in and optimizing its branch network. It is being more deliberate about branch location strategy, as the number of branches declined 3% year over year to 4,177 in 2024.

As part of its attempts to improve the branch experience, the company is investing more in branch staff and upgrading technology. One such improvement is a new digital account opening process that has proven beneficial for bankers and consumers alike.

Management is keen on updating its branches. It has already upgraded 730 of them in 2024. The company plans to update all the remaining branches in the next five years.

WFC's mobile user base is expanding rapidly. It grew mobile active customers by 1.5 million in 2024, up 5% from a year ago. This momentum is expected to continue as the company undergoes improvements to provide clients with more self-service options and value-added information, such as balanced trends and subscription expenditure.

Management expects $2.4 billion of gross expense reductions in 2025, driven by efficiency initiatives.

WFC’s Fortress Balance Sheet

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Wells Fargo’s long-term debt was $173.1 billion. However, short-term borrowings were $108.8 billion. The company has a strong liquidity position, with a liquidity coverage ratio of 125% as of the fourth quarter of 2024, which has exceeded its regulatory minimum of 100%. Its liquid assets (including cash and due from banks, as well as interest-earning deposits with banks) totaled $203.4 billion as of the same date.

Hence, WFC rewards shareholders handsomely. In July 2024, it announced a dividend hike of 14% to 40 cents per share from its prior payout. The company also has a share repurchase program in place. In July 2023, its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program worth $30 billion. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had remaining board authority to repurchase up to $7.3 billion of common stock. It plans to continue returning capital to shareholders while maintaining a strong capital position.

Given its robust capital position and ample liquidity, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable and will boost investor confidence in the stock.

Is It the Right Time to Buy Wells Fargo’s Stock?

WFC’s progress in fixing compliance problems will help lift the asset cap. This will allow the company to offer loans without restrictions, supporting the top-line expansion. Its progress on efficiency initiatives, such as branch and footprint reduction, will support cost reduction.

Given favorable factors, the company is expected to witness strong growth in 2025 and 2026.

Sales Estimates

Earnings Estimates

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

From a valuation standpoint, Wells Fargo appears somewhat inexpensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a discount with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.19X, below the industry average of 13.14X.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



WFC's peers, BAC and JPM, are trading at a current forward 12-month P/E of 11.30X and 13.64X, respectively.

However, it is not all blue skies for WFC. The company’s NII may not improve significantly in the near term as interest rates are expected to remain higher for longer. As economic growth is likely to be subdued, the lending scenario is expected to be modest in 2025 and will not improve much from 2024. These factors might affect WFC’s financials to some extent in the upcoming period.

Also, as the interest rates are less likely to come down substantially in the near term, it is expected to hurt the borrowers’ credit profile. Wells Fargo remains vigilant about the effects of continuous high rates and quantitative tightening on its loan portfolio. Hence, its asset quality is likely to remain weak.

The bank's performance in the near term will be greatly influenced by its capacity to navigate these challenges to improve its financial performance. Hence, investors should not rush to buy WFC stock, rather keep a close eye on these issues to make a well-informed investment decision.

Those who already own the WFC stock in their portfolios can hold on to it because it is less likely to disappoint over the long term, given its strong fundamentals. It carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

