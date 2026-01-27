Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Weyerhaeuser (WY) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of -$0.13 per share, indicating a decline of 218.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.58 billion, representing a decline of 7.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 25% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Weyerhaeuser metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Wood Products' should come in at $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Real Estate & ENR' stands at $80.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wood Products Segment- Structural Lumber- Third party net sales' reaching $447.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales' will reach $161.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of -29.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West' will reach $107.97 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $110.32 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations' of $1161.96 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1163.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North' should arrive at $71.40 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $69.22 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West' at 1457 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1402 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - South' to reach 4012 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4012 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - North' to come in at 178 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 184 thousands of tons.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wood Products - Structural Lumber (board feet) - Third party sales volumes' will likely reach N/A. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Wood Products - Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet) - Third party sales volumes' will reach $5.19 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.50 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Weyerhaeuser shares have recorded returns of +11.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

