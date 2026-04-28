Weyerhaeuser Set to Report Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Watch

Weyerhaeuser Company WY is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, after the closing bell. The quarter is expected to reflect a mix of improving wood products pricing trends and still-muted housing demand, alongside ongoing contributions from its diversified land-based businesses.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30%, but net sales missed the same by 2.7%. Meanwhile, on a year-over-year basis, both the top and bottom lines decreased. The company reported adjusted loss per share of 9 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 11 cents. Net sales of $1.54 billion decreased 9.9% from the $1.71 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Weyerhaeuser’s earnings beat the consensus mark in three of the last four quarters and met on one occasion, with the average surprise being 59.1%.

How Are Estimates Placed for Weyerhaeuser Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s EPS has increased to 4 cents from 3 cents over the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported an EPS of 11 cents.



The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating a 1.6% year-over-year decline.

Weyerhaeuser Company Price and EPS Surprise

Weyerhaeuser Company price-eps-surprise | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

Factors Influencing WY’s Q1 Results

Factors Influencing the Topline: Weyerhaeuser’s first-quarter revenues are expected to have been shaped by relatively stable-to-modestly improving conditions in its core Wood Products segment (which accounted for approximately 70.4% of fourth-quarter 2025 net sales). Lumber prices witnessed a notable recovery during the quarter, supported by supply rationalization, mill curtailments and reduced Canadian imports. This pricing momentum, along with a seasonal uptick tied to the spring construction cycle, is likely to have aided realizations and sales volumes to some extent. However, OSB pricing remained comparatively weaker sequentially, reflecting new supply additions and still-soft end-market demand.



Our model predicts the Wood Products segment’s net sales to decline 7% year over year to $1.197 billion in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline 63.3% from a year ago to $59.1 million.



In Timberlands (which accounted for approximately 31.6% of fourth-quarter 2025 net sales), management had guided for slightly higher sales volumes in the West but somewhat lower realizations due to product mix, while Southern markets were expected to see modestly lower volumes and pricing pressures. Export markets likely remained mixed, with continued softness in China tied to real estate weakness, partially offset by stable demand trends in other regions.



We expect the Timberlands segment’s net sales to decline 5.9% to $502.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline 31.3% from a year ago to $114.8 million.



The Strategic Land Solutions segment (formerly Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources) — which accounted for approximately 6.7% of fourth-quarter 2025 sales — is expected to have remained a steady contributor. Strong demand for higher-and-better-use land transactions and continued growth in Climate Solutions — including carbon credits and renewable initiatives — likely supported revenue stability. The company’s diversified model, spanning timber, real estate and natural resources, continues to provide a buffer against cyclicality in housing markets.



Our model predicts the segment’s net sales to be $193.8 million, up 106.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be up 126% from a year ago to $185.4 million.



That said, overall top-line growth may have remained constrained by elevated mortgage rates and subdued U.S. housing activity, which continue to limit new construction demand.



Factors Influencing Margins and Bottom Line: On the cost side, Weyerhaeuser is likely to have benefited from slightly lower per-unit log and haul costs in certain regions, particularly in the West, as guided by management. Operational efficiency initiatives and the company’s low-cost manufacturing position may have provided some margin support.



However, margin expansion is expected to have been uneven. In Timberlands, moderately higher forestry and road costs in the South and continued cost variability across regions likely weighed on profitability. In Wood Products, despite improving lumber prices, margins may have remained under pressure given still-elevated input costs and the lag effect between pricing recovery and cost absorption.



Additionally, weaker OSB pricing and lingering inefficiencies from prior low-utilization periods could have limited margin recovery in manufacturing operations. Export-related headwinds, including freight and demand variability, may also have added volatility to earnings.



Overall, Weyerhaeuser’s first-quarter 2026 results are expected to reflect early signs of cyclical improvement in wood products pricing, partially offset by housing-related demand headwinds and cost pressures, resulting in performance broadly comparable to the prior quarter, in line with management’s guidance.

What Our Model Unveils for WY

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Weyerhaeuser this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP: WY has an Earnings ESP of +38.46%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MasTec’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%. MasTec’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to surge 92.2% year over year.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME has an Earnings ESP of +1.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



EMCOR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 10.8%. EMCOR’s earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 8.1% year over year.



Dycom Industries, Inc. DY currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Dycom’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. Dycom’s earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 are expected to grow 30.6% compared with the prior year.

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Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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