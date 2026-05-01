Weyerhaeuser Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Land Solutions Strength

Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined.



The quarter’s tone was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.

Weyerhaeuser's Q1 Highlights

The first-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share remained flat year over year but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents by 175%.



Revenues of $1.727 billion slipped 2% from the year-ago quarter and marginally missed the consensus mark of $1.734 billion by 0.4%.



Gross margin expanded to $318 million from $161 million, reflecting better segment contribution and mix.

Weyerhaeuser Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Weyerhaeuser Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

Weyerhaeuser’s Timberlands Stays Resilient

Timberlands posted total net sales of $492 million, modestly higher than $487 million sequentially. Earnings before special items improved, with net contribution to pretax earnings before special items rising to $57 million from $50 million, and adjusted EBITDA inching up to $120 million from $114 million.



Operationally, the West benefited from slightly higher fee harvest volumes tied to more favorable weather, while overall sales realizations were slightly lower due to the mix. In the South, fee harvest volumes were slightly lower because of adverse weather early in the quarter, while realizations and per-unit log and haul costs were comparable to the prior quarter.

WY’s Strategic Land Solutions Gets a Big Boost

Strategic Land Solutions' net sales doubled to $207 million from $103 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and adjusted EBITDA surged to $193 million from $95 million, driven by a $94 million conservation easement transaction within the Climate Solutions business alongside real estate timing and mix.



Real estate activity was also strong in volume. Real estate acres sold jumped to 17,141 compared with 4,135 in the fourth quarter of 2025, while average price per acre declined to $4,015 from $8,561, a mix shift that management characterized as consistent with historical levels.

Wood Products Rebounds at Weyerhaeuser

Wood Products results improved meaningfully from the prior quarter as pricing and operating leverage helped margins recover. Segment net sales rose to $1.16 billion from $1.09 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, while operating income swung to $42 million from an operating loss of $78 million.



Adjusted EBITDA moved to $71 million from a negative $20 million in the prior quarter. Management cited higher sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board, up 13% and 8%, respectively, compared with fourth-quarter averages. Lumber volumes were slightly higher with lower unit manufacturing costs, while oriented strand board ("OSB") volumes were slightly lower and fiber costs slightly higher.

WY’s Cash Flow Reflects Spending and Shareholder Returns

WY generated $52 million of net cash from operations in the quarter, compared with $70 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditures totaled $112 million, and adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (adjusted FAD) was negative $58 million.



The balance sheet ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $299 million and total debt of $5.42 billion. The company also continued returning cash to shareholders, paying 21 cents per share in dividends and repurchasing $10 million of common stock during the quarter.

Weyerhaeuser Expects Q2 Mix Shift After Climate Deal

For second-quarter 2026, Timberlands earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA are expected to be comparable with first-quarter 2026 levels, with the West calling for moderately higher fee harvest volumes and slightly higher sales realizations, and seasonally higher costs in both the West and South.



Strategic Land Solutions is expected to step down materially, with earnings about down $80 million and adjusted EBITDA about $70 million lower than the first quarter due to the absence of a large conservation easement transaction, partially offset by higher real estate results from timing and mix. In Wood Products, the company expects results to be comparable with the first quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average lumber and OSB sales realizations.

WY’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Weyerhaeuser currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Vulcan Materials Company VMC posted exceptional first-quarter 2026 results with adjusted earnings and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter’s results reflect benefits realized from the aggregates-led business and consistent focus on its strategic disciplines. Besides, efforts to incorporate top-tier innovation and technology advancements also aided the quarter’s financial performance.



Vulcan reiterated its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $2.4-$2.6 billion and cited a healthy backlog supported by large projects and public construction activity.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year on strong demand across its core markets.



EMCOR’s quarterly results reflect continued momentum across key end markets and customers’ confidence in its ability to execute complex and mission-critical projects. Strong activity in sectors like Network and Communications, Institutional, Healthcare, and Water and Wastewater supported growth and drove higher remaining performance obligations. EMCOR now expects revenues between $18.50 billion and $19.25 billion, and diluted earnings per share in the range of $28.25 to $29.75.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered a sharp first quarter of 2026, with earnings and revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. The quarter reflected strong market conditions, led by heavier technology-sector activity, particularly for data centers.



Comfort Systems also highlighted that recent bookings and underlying persistent demand supported a higher backlog even with increased project burn rates, an important indicator that volume remains strong across key end markets. Backlog as of March 31, 2026, totaled $12.45 billion, increasing 4.3% from $11.94 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, and jumping 80.8% from $6.89 billion reported a year ago.

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