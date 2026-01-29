Weyerhaeuser Co Reports Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $74 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $1.541 billion from $1.708 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $74 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.541 Bln vs. $1.708 Bln last year.

