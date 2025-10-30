Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $87 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $1.717 billion from $1.681 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $1.717 Bln vs. $1.681 Bln last year.

