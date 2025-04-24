Weyerhaeuser Co Profit Falls In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $83 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $114 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $1.763 billion from $1.796 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $83 Mln. vs. $114 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.11 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.763 Bln vs. $1.796 Bln last year.

