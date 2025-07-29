Is WEX (WEX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is WEX (WEX). WEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.98, which compares to its industry's average of 22.19. Over the last 12 months, WEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 7.27, with a median of 10.12.

We also note that WEX holds a PEG ratio of 1.78. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. WEX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.80. Over the last 12 months, WEX's PEG has been as high as 2.61 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 1.14.

Another notable valuation metric for WEX is its P/B ratio of 6.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 8.80. Over the past 12 months, WEX's P/B has been as high as 6.84 and as low as 3.87, with a median of 4.68.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. WEX has a P/S ratio of 2.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.59.

Finally, we should also recognize that WEX has a P/CF ratio of 9.51. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. WEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.03. Over the past 52 weeks, WEX's P/CF has been as high as 16.12 and as low as 6.99, with a median of 10.92.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that WEX is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WEX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

WEX Inc. (WEX)

