WEX Shares Decline 3.6% Since Reporting Q3 Earnings Beat

WEX Inc. WEX reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

However, the weak fourth-quarter guidance failed to impress the market, as the company’s shares have declined 3.6% since the earnings release.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues are expected between $646 million and $666 million. The mid-point ($656 million) of the guided range is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.52 million. Adjusted net income per share is expected between $3.76 and $3.96. The mid-point of the guided range ($3.86) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.89.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $4.59 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2% and increased 5.52% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $692 million beat the consensus estimate by 1.4% but declined 4% on a year-over-year basis.

WEX Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

WEX Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | WEX Inc. Quote

The stock gained 22.5% over the last six months, outperforming the 12.9% decline of the industry and the 23.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Segmental Revenues of WEX

The Mobility segment’s revenues increased 1% from the year-ago quarter to $360.8 million, beating our estimate of $346.4 million. The Corporate Payments segment’s revenues were $132.8 million, rising 4.7% from the third quarter of 2024 and missing our estimate of $134.2 million.

The Benefits segment’s revenues increased 9.2% year over year to $198.1 million, beating our estimate of $197.4 million.

WEX’s Operating Results

Adjusted operating income declined 6.7% to $273.5 million from the year-ago quarter but beat our estimate of $256.8 million. The adjusted operating margin of 39.5% outpaced our estimate of 37.9% but declined 450 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of WEX

WEX exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $812.9 million compared with $595.8 million in the December-end quarter of 2024. The long-term debt was $3.72 billion compared with $3.08 million in the December-end quarter of 2024.

The company used $159.6 million in cash from operating activities in the quarter. The adjusted free cash flow was $166.2 million. Capital expenditure totaled $35 million.

WEX’s 2025 Guidance

For 2025, revenues are expected between $2.63 billion and $2.65 billion compared with the prior mentioned $669-$689 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.65 billion. Adjusted net income per share is expected between $15.76 and $15.96 compared with the previously stated $15.37-$15.77. The mid-point of the guided range ($15.86) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.89.

Currently, WEX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a 2.6% jump in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN posted impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.