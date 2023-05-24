WEX Banks on Sustained Demand for Services and Organic Growth

WEX Inc. WEX,has outperformed its industry in the past year, growing 11.8% compared with its industry’s 4.9% increase. WEX has reported better-than-expected results in the four trailing quarters owing to robust demand for its payment processing, account servicing and transaction processing services.

WEX Inc. delivered better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings of $3.31 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% and our estimate by 3.8%. The bottom line increased 14.9% year over year. Total revenues of $612 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.5% and our estimate by 1.7%. The top line increased 18.3% year over year, mainly driven by the positive impact of fuel prices and spreads.

WEX Inc. Price

WEX Inc. price | WEX Inc. Quote

Current Situation of WEX

WEX is growing organically, thanks to its extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategic revenue generation efforts.

WEX has also been performing well on the acquisition front, acquiring actively and investing diligently in international businesses, as well as businesses within the United States. The company acquired benefitexpress in 2021 to extend its health and employee benefits products and services. The eNett and Optal acquisitions in 2020 were made in order to strengthen the company’s foothold in the global travel marketplace. These are prudent examples of the company’s robust acquisition strategy.

Some Concerning Points

WEX's current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.07, lower than the current ratio of 1.21 reported at the end of the year-ago quarter. It indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

WEX’s global presence exposes it to the risk of foreign currency fluctuations. As of 2022, the company transacted in more than 20 different currencies and incurred a net foreign currency loss of $22.7 million.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

WEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks:

Green Dot GDOT: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot’s revenues suggests a decline of 4.2% year over year to $340.1 million and the same for earnings indicates a 52.7% dip to 35 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 37.3%.

GDOT has a VGM score of A and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DocuSign DOCU: For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of DocuSign’s revenues suggests an increase of 8.9% year over year to $641.2 million and the same for earnings suggests an increase of 39.5% to 53 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 12.3%.

DOCU has a growth score of A along with a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Maximus MMS: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.1% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.

MMS has a VGM score of A along with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEX Inc. (WEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DocuSign (DOCU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.