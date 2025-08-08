Westwood Group Posts Q2 Profit Jump

Key Points Net income (GAAP) improved to $1.0 million, compared to a loss of $2.2 million in Q2 2024.

Firmwide assets under management and advisement totaled $18.3 billion, up from $16.8 billion in Q2 2024.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, unchanged from prior quarters.

Westwood Group (NYSE:WHG), an asset management firm focused on investment advisory services and innovative investment products, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 8, 2025. Westwood highlighted higher net income (GAAP) and improved assets under management during Q2 2025, while GAAP revenue showed only a modest year-over-year increase. There were no published analyst estimates to compare actual results against expectations. GAAP revenue reached $23.1 million, non-GAAP economic earnings per share climbed to $0.32, and Net income (GAAP) swung to $1.0 million from a $2.2 million loss in Q2 2024. Overall, the quarter represents meaningful operational progress, particularly in profitability and asset growth, though topline expansion remains limited.

Metric Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.12 $0.05 ($0.27) NM Economic EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.32 $0.29 ($0.06) NM Revenue (GAAP) $23.1 million $23.3 million $22.7 million 1.8% Net Income (GAAP) $1.0 million $0.5 million ($2.2 million) NM Economic Earnings (Non-GAAP) $2.8 million $2.5 million ($0.5 million) NM Assets Under Management N/A — N/A N/A

Business Overview and Focus Areas

Westwood Group operates as a diversified investment management company. The business manages assets for institutional clients, intermediaries, and wealth management clients. Its revenue is primarily generated by fees based on the size of assets it manages, also known as assets under management (AUM).

The company's approach centers on organic AUM growth, product innovation, and distribution expansion. Key success factors include effective client relationship management, launching new investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and maintaining strong operational and regulatory compliance. Notably, Westwood targets organic flows as well as new mandates, and leverages acquisitions to diversify both its revenue and client base.

Quarterly Performance and Key Developments

During the second quarter, the most notable achievement was the swing in profitability. Net income (GAAP) improved to $1.0 million, moving from a loss in the prior-year period. This turnaround was driven in part by expense discipline, as total expenses (GAAP) declined from $26.9 million in Q2 2024 to $22.3 million, with the year-ago quarter including a non-recurring $4.8 million loss from a change in fair value of contingent consideration. The year-ago quarter included a non-recurring $4.8 million GAAP loss due to an adjustment in the fair value of contingent consideration, which did not repeat this time.

The topline revenue figure (GAAP) decreased slightly compared to the preceding quarter, but increased 1.8% year over year. The largest component of revenue, asset-based advisory fees (GAAP), rose to $17.96 million, about 4.8% higher than the same quarter last year. However, trust fees (GAAP) saw a year-over-year decrease. Sequentially, trust fees (GAAP) dropped from $5.4 million in Q1 2025 to $5.1 million.

Assets under management climbed to $18.3 billion, an 8.9% increase from the $16.8 billion level in Q2 2024. Assets under management ("AUM") rose from $17.0 billion as of March 31, 2025, to $17.3 billion as of June 30, 2025. The company’s assets under advisement, which represent assets for which Westwood provides guidance but does not directly manage, declined from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024, to $0.9 billion at June 30, 2025. Management highlighted that new mandates and ongoing business development helped boost platform reach, though revenue remains concentrated, with the largest clients forming a significant share of total fees.

In product development, Westwood made progress with its enhanced midstream energy exchange-traded fund (MDST ETF), which surpassed $100 million in assets with a 10.2% annual distribution rate. The launch of 11 sector-focused ETFs in partnership with WEBs Investments further extended the product suite, aiming to grow sales through broader intermediary distribution. These exchange-traded funds are designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to specific industry sectors and market risk management tools.

Investment strategies such as SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, MidCap Value, Dividend Select, Alternative Income, Credit Opportunities, Enhanced Midstream Income, and Enhanced Energy Income outperformed their benchmarks. In peer comparisons, the AllCap Value strategy posted a top third ranking, while the MidCap Value and Credit Opportunities strategies secured top quartile rankings, helping the company promote its competitive investment capabilities. However, volume impact is harder to quantify.

Distribution channels showed momentum. Westwood pointed to its strongest intermediary sales quarter since 2022, reflecting deeper platform access, successful client targeting, and progress from high-profile mandates. The company joined the Russell 2000 Index--an index of small capitalization U.S. stocks.

In terms of capital and balance sheet health, Westwood finished the quarter with $33.1 million in cash and investments, up $6.0 million from the prior quarter. Stockholders’ equity held steady at $120.3 million. The company carries no debt, positioning it to withstand business volatility. A quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share was declared, consistent with past quarters.

Product Range and Innovation Initiatives

Westwood's product evolution has centered around creating engineered solutions for clients’ diverse investment needs. Its ETFs—including the MDST ETF, which focuses on midstream energy assets, and the expanded Defined Volatility suite—demonstrate the company's commitment to product innovation. Exchange-traded funds are pooled investment vehicles that hold a basket of assets and trade on major exchanges.

The firm is also growing its Managed Investment Solutions (MIS) team. This business provides clients with customized, multi-asset portfolios designed to address specific investment objectives, such as income, growth, or risk mitigation. The launch of sector ETFs and the achievement of scale thresholds on selected platforms should enable broader access and enhance Westwood’s competitive offering. Gaining access to major investment platforms is important for new funds, as it directly affects distribution reach and sales potential.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide any updated financial guidance for the rest of fiscal 2025 in the current earnings release. The company's leaders emphasized continued progress in asset management, product distribution, and operating efficiency, but refrained from offering detailed quantitative forecasts for revenue or earnings. The tone suggested confidence in ongoing momentum, referencing the addition to the Russell 2000 index as a positive for broadening access to institutional prospects.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.15 per share. No special, increased, or decreased dividends were declared during the period. Absent forward guidance, investors should focus on monitoring sequential revenue trends, flows into new ETF and intermediary channels, and progress in client retention or diversification. Management continues to highlight revenue concentration risk, persistent industry fee pressure, and flat topline as key areas to watch. Expense control and ongoing product innovation are critical variables as the year unfolds.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

