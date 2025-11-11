WestPark Capital Upgrades Ideal Power (IPWR)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2025, WestPark Capital upgraded their outlook for Ideal Power (NasdaqCM:IPWR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 209.76% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ideal Power is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 209.76% from its latest reported closing price of $4.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ideal Power is 10MM, an increase of 52,914.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ideal Power. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPWR is 0.05%, an increase of 5.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.83% to 2,369K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 602K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 513K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing a decrease of 30.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 46.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 175K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 64.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPWR by 51.76% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 156K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.