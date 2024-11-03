Westpac to Expand Share Buy-Back Program

Westpac Banking (AU:WBC) has released an update.

Westpac Banking Corporation has announced an increase in the maximum number of shares it plans to repurchase in its ongoing market buy-back program. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value by leveraging the bank’s strong financial position. Investors may find this update significant as it could impact the bank’s stock performance.

